Overview

Dr. Scott Talbot, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.



Dr. Talbot works at Texas Health Family Care in Denton, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.