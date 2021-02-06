Dr. Scott Tannehill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tannehill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Tannehill, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Tannehill, MD
Dr. Scott Tannehill, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They completed their residency with U WI
Dr. Tannehill works at
Dr. Tannehill's Office Locations
Arizona Center for Cancer Care3645 S Rome St Ste 116, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 278-8300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tannehill?
I can't say enough good things about Dr. Tannehill. He was thorough, explained everything along the way and even called me directly with questions and results. Fantastic bedside manner, patient and caring. Top Notch!
About Dr. Scott Tannehill, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1902897440
Education & Certifications
- U WI
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tannehill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tannehill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tannehill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tannehill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tannehill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tannehill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tannehill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.