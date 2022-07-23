Overview of Dr. Scott Tarantino, MD

Dr. Scott Tarantino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Tarantino works at Univ. of Maryland St. Joseph Pain Specialists LLC in Towson, MD with other offices in Bel Air, MD and Willimantic, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.