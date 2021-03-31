Overview of Dr. Scott Taylor, MD

Dr. Scott Taylor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Taylor works at Eastern Idaho Medical Consultants in Idaho Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.