Dr. Scott Tenner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
Brooklyn Gastro/Endoscpy PLLC2211 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 368-2960
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Tenner very good and knowledgeable doctor . I’m very happy when I go to there . He explained every detail and he is so nice thank you him
About Dr. Scott Tenner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- George Washington University Hospital The
- George Washington U Med Ctr
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- The George Washington University
Dr. Tenner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tenner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tenner has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Heartburn and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tenner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Tenner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tenner.
