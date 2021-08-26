Dr. Scott Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Thompson, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Thompson, MD
Dr. Scott Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They completed their fellowship with Boston University Medical Center
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
-
1
Nchmd Inc1285 Creekside Blvd E Unit 102, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 624-1700Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Urology Associates of Essex North Inc288 Groveland St, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (978) 373-3851
-
3
Nch North Naples Hospital11190 Health Park Blvd, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 624-1700
-
4
Naples Community Hospital Inc.24040 S Tamiami Trl, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (239) 624-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This was like the perfect visit, if there could be one. The timing went perfect, I had little to no waiting. X-rays were taken and shortly there after The doctor came in and introduced himself. The doctor explained the x-rays and prescribed a cortisone shot in my shoulder. All the while that he was administering the shot he was apologizing for any discomfort that he was causing. Dr Thompson is with out a doubt one of the most professional. compassionate doctors that I have ever met. I would recommend Dr Thompson to anyone who requires his specialty. Dr Thompson is just a great Doctor.
About Dr. Scott Thompson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Elbow Bursitis and Shoulder Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thompson speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.