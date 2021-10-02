Dr. Scott Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Thompson, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Thompson, MD
Dr. Scott Thompson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurotology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
Palmetto Surgery Center109 Blarney Dr, Columbia, SC 29223 Directions (803) 865-8200
Carolina Sleep Institue LLC2016 Sumter St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 744-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scott Thompson has been my Ears, Nose and Throat Specialist for over four years. Several sinus, tinnitus and sleep apnea issues have been addressed and thoroughly explained. Dr. Thompson has performed treatments that have improved the quality of my health. I have full confidence in Dr. Thompson. I am very thankful to have Dr. Scott Thompson as my ENT specialist!
About Dr. Scott Thompson, MD
- Neurotology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1922071281
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Vertigo, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.