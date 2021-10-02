Overview of Dr. Scott Thompson, MD

Dr. Scott Thompson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurotology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at Palmetto Surgery Center in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.