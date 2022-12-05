Overview

Dr. Scott Thornton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Thornton works at North East Medical Group in Shelton, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fissure and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.