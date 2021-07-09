See All Urologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Scott Thurman, MD

Urology
3.8 (23)
Map Pin Small Fort Worth, TX
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Thurman, MD

Dr. Scott Thurman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.

Dr. Thurman works at Urology Partners of North Texas in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney and Ureter Removal and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thurman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Partners of North Texas
    6801 Oakmont Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 367-8768
  2. 2
    Urology Partners of North Texas
    5801 Oakbend Trl Ste 180, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 367-8768
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 09, 2021
    I was diagnosed with prostrate cancer on 2/28/21. I had several options to rid cancer. I chose surgery that was done on 6/17/21. The surgeon was Dr. Scott Thurman M.D. from Urology Partners in Fort Worth, Texas. My surgery was a success with very few side effects afterwards. In fact, I had no incontinence problems after the catheder was removed. This is remarkable since I am 74 years old. I attribute this success mostly to the experience of Dr. Thurman. He has done this surgery many times and is skilled in trying to avoid nerves as much as possible. I am very pleased with the outcome and my decision to have surgery. Dr. Thurman and his staff are wonderful. I would recommend them highly.
    Mike — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Scott Thurman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043206436
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of South Florida in Tampa
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of South Florida in Tampa
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Thurman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thurman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thurman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thurman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thurman works at Urology Partners of North Texas in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Thurman’s profile.

    Dr. Thurman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney and Ureter Removal and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thurman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Thurman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thurman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thurman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thurman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

