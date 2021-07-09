Overview of Dr. Scott Thurman, MD

Dr. Scott Thurman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.



Dr. Thurman works at Urology Partners of North Texas in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney and Ureter Removal and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.