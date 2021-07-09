Dr. Scott Thurman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thurman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Thurman, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Thurman, MD
Dr. Scott Thurman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Dr. Thurman's Office Locations
Urology Partners of North Texas6801 Oakmont Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (866) 367-8768
Urology Partners of North Texas5801 Oakbend Trl Ste 180, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (866) 367-8768Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with prostrate cancer on 2/28/21. I had several options to rid cancer. I chose surgery that was done on 6/17/21. The surgeon was Dr. Scott Thurman M.D. from Urology Partners in Fort Worth, Texas. My surgery was a success with very few side effects afterwards. In fact, I had no incontinence problems after the catheder was removed. This is remarkable since I am 74 years old. I attribute this success mostly to the experience of Dr. Thurman. He has done this surgery many times and is skilled in trying to avoid nerves as much as possible. I am very pleased with the outcome and my decision to have surgery. Dr. Thurman and his staff are wonderful. I would recommend them highly.
About Dr. Scott Thurman, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1043206436
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida in Tampa
- University of South Florida in Tampa
- University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thurman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thurman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thurman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thurman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney and Ureter Removal and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thurman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Thurman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thurman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thurman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thurman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.