Overview of Dr. Scott Tofil, MD

Dr. Scott Tofil, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Tofil works at Southwoods Primary Care in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.