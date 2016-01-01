Overview of Dr. Scott Travor, MD

Dr. Scott Travor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Travor works at Holland Pediatrics in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Dresher, PA and Southampton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.