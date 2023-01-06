Dr. Scott Trenhaile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trenhaile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Trenhaile, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Trenhaile, MD
Dr. Scott Trenhaile, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Trenhaile works at
Dr. Trenhaile's Office Locations
1
Roxbury Road Office324 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 398-9491Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
Rockford Orthopedic Surgery Center, LLC - DBA OrthoIllinois Surgery Center346 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 381-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- ECOH
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- The Alliance
Ratings & Reviews
Shoulder pain
About Dr. Scott Trenhaile, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1306951553
Education & Certifications
- Mississippi Sports Med and Orthopedic Center
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Iowa State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
