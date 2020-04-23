See All Otolaryngologists in Fernandina Beach, FL
Dr. Scott Trimas, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Trimas, MD

Dr. Scott Trimas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fernandina Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Florida College Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.

Dr. Trimas works at Beaches Facial/Nasal Plastic Sg in Fernandina Beach, FL with other offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trimas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scott J Trimas MD
    1545 S 14Th St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 321-3447
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Beaches Facial and Nasal Surgery Center
    1361 13th Ave S Ste 125, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Nassau

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Chronic Sinusitis
Broken Nose
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Chronic Sinusitis
Broken Nose

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 23, 2020
    I was very happy with my results from Dr. Trimas. He did excellent work and was always concerned with how I felt. He continued to follow up with me for a year. His staff were wonderful and very caring. I would recommend to anyone seeking advice and thoughts of possible surgery to take the time to visit with him and his staff.
    Fernandina Beach — Apr 23, 2020
    About Dr. Scott Trimas, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1881784841
    Education & Certifications

    • Toronto Gen Hospital University Toronto
    • University of Florida
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • University Florida College Med
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Trimas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trimas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trimas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trimas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Trimas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trimas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trimas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trimas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

