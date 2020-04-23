Overview of Dr. Scott Trimas, MD

Dr. Scott Trimas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fernandina Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Florida College Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.



Dr. Trimas works at Beaches Facial/Nasal Plastic Sg in Fernandina Beach, FL with other offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.