Dr. Scott Turner, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Turner, MD
Dr. Scott Turner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from St. Louis University and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Brigham City Community Hospital.
Dr. Turner's Office Locations
1
Farr West Eye Specialists2850 N 2000 W Ste 202, Ogden, UT 84404 Directions (435) 254-5898
2
Brigham Eye Specialists990 Medical Dr Ste G3, Brigham City, UT 84302 Directions (435) 244-5221
3
Brigham Eye Specialists989 Medical Dr Ste G13, Brigham City, UT 84302 Directions (435) 254-5718
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Brigham City Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have both received services from Dr. Turner and are pleased with his knowledge and professionalism!
About Dr. Scott Turner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1760607782
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- St. Louis University
