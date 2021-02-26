Overview of Dr. Scott Turner, MD

Dr. Scott Turner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from St. Louis University and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Brigham City Community Hospital.



Dr. Turner works at Farr West Eye Specialists in Ogden, UT with other offices in Brigham City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.