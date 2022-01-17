Dr. Scott Ubillos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ubillos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Ubillos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Ubillos, MD
Dr. Scott Ubillos, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Ubillos works at
Dr. Ubillos' Office Locations
Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay4729 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 608-4637
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing Dr Ubillos for over 10 years. He is extremely knowledgeable in his specialty and could not ask for better care. When it comes to something that is life and death, you want the absolute best. He is. Period.
About Dr. Scott Ubillos, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1396728911
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ubillos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ubillos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ubillos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ubillos works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ubillos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ubillos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ubillos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ubillos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.