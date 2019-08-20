Dr. Scott Um, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Um is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Um, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Um, MD
Dr. Scott Um, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center.
Dr. Um works at
Dr. Um's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Tualatin Medical Office6041 Cadillac Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Directions (833) 574-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Um?
I am so grateful for Dr. Um and the West LA Kaiser team. He is a caring doctor and made the process smooth. His confidence in my ability to do the work really motivated me because for the 1st time, I didnt feel judged. He is a leader in what he does! The Kaiser team was kind and supportive. They have lots of resources too!
About Dr. Scott Um, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1528221660
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Um has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Um has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Um works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Um. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Um.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Um, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Um appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.