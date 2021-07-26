Overview of Dr. Scott Uretsky, MD

Dr. Scott Uretsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.



Dr. Uretsky works at OCLI New Hyde Park in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.