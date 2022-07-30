Dr. Scott Vanlue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanlue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Vanlue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Vanlue, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Adventhealth Centra Care - Port Orange1208 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 304-7374
Adventhealth Centra Care - Deland2293 S Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (407) 200-2300
Adventhealth Centra Care - Daytona Beach1014 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (407) 200-2300
Adventhealth Centra Care - Leesburg1103 N 14th St, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (407) 200-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen this doctor at Port Orange Centra Care several times- only bad thing is he doesn't do private practice. I have to call to make sure he is working and I make my appointments when he is on duty... but its well worth the effort. Dr Vanlue listens and is responsive -doesn't run out the door to the next patient while your still trying to explain why you are there; he has always shown patience, been pleasant and respectful even when he's got a waiting room full of people.
About Dr. Scott Vanlue, MD
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1174649412
Education & Certifications
- ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanlue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanlue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanlue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanlue.
