Dr. Scott Vantre, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Vantre, DPM
Dr. Scott Vantre, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Vantre works at
Dr. Vantre's Office Locations
Mechanicsville/ Hanover Office8239 Meadowbridge Rd Ste D, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 285-3933
Virginia Foot & Ankle Center2008 Bremo Rd Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 285-3933
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very positive experience. I never felt rushed, yet Dr. Vantre was pretty punctual. He listened to my issues, asked about my past treatments, and came up with a plan. So far, so good!
About Dr. Scott Vantre, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1003926031
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vantre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vantre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vantre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Vantre works at
Dr. Vantre has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vantre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vantre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vantre.
