Dr. Scott Vanvalkenburg, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Vanvalkenburg, MD
Dr. Scott Vanvalkenburg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Upstate Orthopedics Llp6620 Fly Rd Ste 200, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 464-4472Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Community General Hospital4900 Broad Rd, Syracuse, NY 13215 Directions (315) 464-4472MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
University Cardiovascular Group Camillus208 Township Blvd, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 464-4472
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Dr. Vanvalkenburg performed a total ankle replacement on my arthritic ( bone on bone) left ankle. I’m 4 months post surgery and attend physical therapy twice a week. My experience with Dr. V has been amazing. He would speak in layman’s terms often for my understanding of my condition. His knowledge of the foot and ankle are superb and he acknowledges everyone is different in their condition. He is not arrogant and has a laid back personality which made me feel completely at ease. Never once did I feel rushed at an appointment and his commitment to helping me was met 100 %. I’m walking and still working to fulfill my commitment to him as to my part of healing. My husband and I are looking forward to retirement now that I have a second chance at living a pain free life. My appreciation to God for blessing Dr. Scott Vanvalkenburg with such skillful hands, an abundance of knowledge and a kind heart for all his patients.
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
