Overview of Dr. Scott Vargo, MD

Dr. Scott Vargo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital, Canonsburg General Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Vargo works at Pittsburgh General Medcn Assocs in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.