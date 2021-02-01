Dr. Scott Vincent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vincent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Vincent, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Vincent, MD
Dr. Scott Vincent, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE.
They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vincent's Office Locations
- 1 985640 Nebraska Medical Ctr, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 559-8544
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Medical Center
- Columbus Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Highly recommend! I am fused from L1-S1/ pelvic now. No other doctor didn’t know what to do with me and he new exactly what to do with one visit. I am now thru with recovery and have full movement. So thankful for this advanced doctor with his technology. They also run on every appointment on time
About Dr. Scott Vincent, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1912291469
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Vincent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vincent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vincent has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vincent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vincent. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vincent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vincent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vincent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.