Dr. Scott Wachhorst, MD
Dr. Scott Wachhorst, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Palo Alto Medical Foundation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7171
PaloAltoMedicalFoundation701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Short Version: Dr. Wachhorst is incredible at what he does; his skill entirely resolved my debilitating back pain stemming from a herniated L5-S1. I highly recommend him and his team. Long Version: I came to Dr. Wachhorst for a surgical consult in early 2021. I was 29 at the time and had been experiencing debilitating back pain since late 2019. I was an active person and found myself reduced from trail half marathons to ginger walks around the block. I was in a bad place. From the day I met him, Dr. Wachhorst instilled a sense of optimism and hope. He clearly and kindly walked me through my options, giving me his (very logical) perspective but never once pushing me towards one decision or another. I met with three other surgeons but felt most comfortable and confident with him to carry out my microdiscectomy. I would make this decision again a thousand times over. Dr. Wachhorst and his staff are highly competent and made me feel like I was in the best hands. After waking up from my
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1619926581
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
