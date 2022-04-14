Overview of Dr. Scott Wachhorst, MD

Dr. Scott Wachhorst, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Wachhorst works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.