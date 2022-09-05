Overview of Dr. Scott Wagenberg, MD

Dr. Scott Wagenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Cornea Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.