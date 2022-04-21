Overview of Dr. Scott Wait, MD

Dr. Scott Wait, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wait works at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Rock Hill, SC, Gastonia, NC, Concord, NC and Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain Surgery and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.