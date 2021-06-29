See All Plastic Surgeons in Harrisburg, PA
Dr. Scott Walen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Scott Walen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.

Dr. Walen works at ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates in Harrisburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates
    5 Capital Dr Ste 203, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 531-1386
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Revision Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 29, 2021
    Wonder physician! My undereye area looks alert and refreshed.
    Anonymous A. — Jun 29, 2021
    About Dr. Scott Walen, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023396520
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Louis University|Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|Washington University, St Louis
    Residency
    • University of Calgary|University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Walen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walen works at ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates in Harrisburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Walen’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Walen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

