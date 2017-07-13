Overview of Dr. Scott Walrath, DPM

Dr. Scott Walrath, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Westborough, MA.



Dr. Walrath works at UMass Memorial Health Orthopedics at Westborough in Westborough, MA with other offices in Worcester, MA and Shrewsbury, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.