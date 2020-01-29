Overview

Dr. Scott Wang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Wang works at Village Health Partners in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.