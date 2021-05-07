Dr. Scott Warden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Warden, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Warden, MD
Dr. Scott Warden, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Warden's Office Locations
Wwmg Hematologyoncology Lab3226 Nassau St, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 740-2470
Frank W Crealock MD1530 N 115th St Ste 102, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 363-7035
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been under Dr. Warden's care for over three years. He takes expert care of some diabetic bleeding. Caring, positive and works miracles.
About Dr. Scott Warden, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warden has seen patients for Macular Edema, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Warden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.