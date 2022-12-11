Dr. Scott Washburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Washburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Washburn, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Washburn, MD
Dr. Scott Washburn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Dr. Washburn's Office Locations
Lyndhurst Gynecological Associates111 Hanestown Ct Ste 151, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Washburn was nothing like the others have described. I had polyps on uterus, he did a biopsy, then he removed them. Very gentle, no pain at all. I highly recommend Dr. Washburn
About Dr. Scott Washburn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Norfolk Genl Hosp-Eastern Va Med Sch
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Washburn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Washburn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Washburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Washburn has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Hysteroscopy and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Washburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Washburn speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Washburn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.