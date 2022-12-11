See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Scott Washburn, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (38)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Washburn, MD

Dr. Scott Washburn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.

Dr. Washburn works at Lyndhurst Gynecological Associates in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Hysteroscopy and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Washburn's Office Locations

    Lyndhurst Gynecological Associates
    111 Hanestown Ct Ste 151, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7355

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Hysteroscopy
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    My experience with Dr. Washburn was nothing like the others have described. I had polyps on uterus, he did a biopsy, then he removed them. Very gentle, no pain at all. I highly recommend Dr. Washburn
    About Dr. Scott Washburn, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1033100177
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Norfolk Genl Hosp-Eastern Va Med Sch
    Internship
    • Norfolk Genl Hosp-Eastern Va Med Sch
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

