Overview of Dr. Scott Washburn, MD

Dr. Scott Washburn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.



Dr. Washburn works at Lyndhurst Gynecological Associates in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Hysteroscopy and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.