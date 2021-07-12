Overview of Dr. Scott Watson, MD

Dr. Scott Watson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Watson works at Surgical Group Johnson City in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Gallbladder Removal and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.