Dr. Scott Wattenhofer, MD
Dr. Scott Wattenhofer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Wattenhofer's Office Locations
Methodist Physicians Clinic - West Dodge Medical Plaza515 N 162nd Ave Ste 102, Omaha, NE 68118 Directions (402) 354-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Memorial Community Hospital & Health System
- Methodist Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Wattenhofer saved my life, not once, but twice. First, he cleared clots in my veins. There was no reason for them to be there. He researched and ordered a scan which revealed a mass in my chest. Then, he made calls to the NE Cancer Center to get my case in front of a panel for review and quick action. Within 3 weeks I had a diagnosis and HOPE. If it wasn't for his quick action my journey may have taken much longer to start the treatment I desperately needed. My cancer is curable, thank goodness. Thank you, Dr. Wattenhofer for your diligence and care!
About Dr. Scott Wattenhofer, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Kansas Hospital
- U SD Sch Med
- University of South Dakota School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wattenhofer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wattenhofer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wattenhofer has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wattenhofer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wattenhofer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wattenhofer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wattenhofer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wattenhofer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.