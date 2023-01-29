Overview

Dr. Scott Weber, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Weber works at Vanguard Gastroenterology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysentery, Gastrointestinal Malabsorption and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.