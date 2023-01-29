Dr. Scott Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Weber, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Weber, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Vanguard Gastroenterology36 E 31st St # 31, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 889-5544
New York Office232 E 30th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 889-5544
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent doctor, explains conditions patiently. He did my colonoscopy & it was as unstressful as possible.
About Dr. Scott Weber, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1871517144
Education & Certifications
- NYU MC
- Columbia Presby MC
- Columbia Preby Med Ctr
- New York University School of Medicine
