Overview of Dr. Scott Wehrly, MD

Dr. Scott Wehrly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wildwood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.



Dr. Wehrly works at LAKE EYE ASSOCIATES in Wildwood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.