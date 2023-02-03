Dr. Scott Wehrly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wehrly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Wehrly, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Wehrly, MD
Dr. Scott Wehrly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wildwood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.
Dr. Wehrly's Office Locations
Lake Eye Associates - Wildwood5431 FL 44 Wildwood, Wildwood, FL 34785 Directions (352) 632-2020Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
The initial work up with the tech was comprehensive and efficient The wait time was minimal Dr Wehrly was professional as well as friendly and supportive
About Dr. Scott Wehrly, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1174563696
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Washington Hospital Center
- Christ Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Miami University, Oxford Ohio
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Wehrly works at
