Overview of Dr. Scott Weiner, MD

Dr. Scott Weiner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.



Dr. Weiner works at Summa Health Medical Group - Orthopedic & Sports Medicine in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.