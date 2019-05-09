Dr. Scott Weiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Weiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Weiner, MD
Dr. Scott Weiner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.
Dr. Weiner works at
Dr. Weiner's Office Locations
-
1
Summa Health Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Akron1 Park West Blvd Ste 330, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 835-5533Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiner?
Dr. Weiner is AWESOME! His team is top notch from residents, nurse practioneers, rns to the administrative staff. He is direct, compassionate and looks his patients in the eye. He is taking care of my mom & I am grateful for is skill, talent and ability as a physician. I was told by other ortho drs, Dr. Weiner is the best dr who works miracles. Thank you.
About Dr. Scott Weiner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1134233984
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Med
- Summa Health System
- Akron City Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiner works at
Dr. Weiner has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.