Dr. Scott Weisberg, MD

Family Medicine
3.3 (32)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Weisberg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Weisberg works at Magic City Wellness Center in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Magic City Wellness Center
    2500 4th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 877-8677

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Drug Allergy Testing
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Drug Allergy Testing

Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Homosexual Issues Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jun 08, 2019
    Dr. Weisberg was very professional, respectful, knowledgeable, honest, understanding, and compassionate. He throughly explained the process and welcomed any questions or concerns I had. He spent as much time as needed to ensure that my questions were answered and my mind was at ease. You could truly tell that his heart was into the work he does! I walked out of that clinic knowing that my child was in good hands! After the appointment, I realized that the majority of the bad online comments probably came from one or all of the following: A.) A scorned ex-wife trying to sabotage his and career. B.) Former patients who weren’t told what they WANTED to hear... but instead what they NEEDED to hear for the sake of their health and safety. C.) Friends of the scorned ex-wife being accomplices in their friend’s libel defamation of character. Which by the way is legally considered a tort (civil wrong). Don’t believe anything negatively said or written about someone. Judge for yourself!
    — Jun 08, 2019
    About Dr. Scott Weisberg, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912998147
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical Center of Central Georgia
    • Med Center Ctrl Ga
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Union College Schenectady, Ny
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Weisberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weisberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weisberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weisberg works at Magic City Wellness Center in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Weisberg’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

