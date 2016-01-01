Overview

Dr. Scott Weiss, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Weiss works at Northeast Medical Group Inc in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.