Overview of Dr. Scott Welsh, MD

Dr. Scott Welsh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Southwest.



Dr. Welsh works at Central Texas Orthopedics in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.