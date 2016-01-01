Dr. Scott Wendland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wendland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Wendland, DO
Overview of Dr. Scott Wendland, DO
Dr. Scott Wendland, DO is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wendland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wendland's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Associates, P.C. - Nashville - Wallace393 Wallace Rd Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 703-2258
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wendland?
About Dr. Scott Wendland, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1376538843
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wendland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wendland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wendland works at
Dr. Wendland has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wendland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wendland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wendland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wendland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wendland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.