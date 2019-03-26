Overview of Dr. Scott Wenger, MD

Dr. Scott Wenger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Wenger works at Texas Institute of Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.