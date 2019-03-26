See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Grapevine, TX
Dr. Scott Wenger, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (23)
Map Pin Small Grapevine, TX
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Wenger, MD

Dr. Scott Wenger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance and WHS East Campus.

Dr. Wenger works at Texas Institute of Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wenger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Institute of Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine
    1610 W College St Ste 130, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Zubin G Khubchandani MD PA
    815 Ira E Woods Ave Ste 100, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 203-8524
  3. 3
    Texas Institute of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine, PLLC
    2401 Westport Pkwy Ste 150, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 998-4437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
  • WHS East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Runner's Knee
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hip Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving
Autoimmune Diseases
Baker's Cyst
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Colles' Fracture
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Hip Bursitis
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Injuries
Knee Ligament Injuries
Knee Pain
Knee Tendinitis
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears
Meniscus Injuries
Metatarsal Fracture
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Physical Therapy
Plantar Fasciitis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Labral Tear
Shoulder Stabilizations
Spine Disorders
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sports Injuries of the Knee
Stress Fracture of Foot
Subacromial Bursitis
Tibia Fracture
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Toe Fractures
Trigger Finger
Trochanteric Bursitis
Wear and Tear Arthritis
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Sprain
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 26, 2019
    He is an amazing doctor. I love his bedside manner. He makes you feel very comfortable . He is extremely knowlegable and very caring. His staff was amazing as well. From the moment you make your appointment to the time you checkout. I would highly recommend Dr Wenger and his office.
    — Mar 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott Wenger, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144282526
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Southwestern Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Methodist University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Wenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wenger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wenger has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wenger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

