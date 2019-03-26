Dr. Scott Wenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Wenger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Wenger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance and WHS East Campus.
Texas Institute of Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine1610 W College St Ste 130, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions
Zubin G Khubchandani MD PA815 Ira E Woods Ave Ste 100, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 203-8524
Texas Institute of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine, PLLC2401 Westport Pkwy Ste 150, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 998-4437
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
- WHS East Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
He is an amazing doctor. I love his bedside manner. He makes you feel very comfortable . He is extremely knowlegable and very caring. His staff was amazing as well. From the moment you make your appointment to the time you checkout. I would highly recommend Dr Wenger and his office.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
- Southwestern Med Ctr
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Southern Methodist University
Dr. Wenger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wenger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wenger has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wenger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenger.
