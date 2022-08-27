Overview of Dr. Scott Werter, DPM

Dr. Scott Werter, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center and Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Werter works at Coastal Podiatry Associates in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Surfside Beach, SC and Conway, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.