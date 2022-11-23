Dr. Scott Westfall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westfall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Westfall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Westfall, MD
Dr. Scott Westfall, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Faith Regional Health Services and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Westfall's Office Locations
Mercy Clinic Vascular Surgery625 S New Ballas Rd Ste 7063, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Faith Regional Health Services
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Westfall is a wonderful surgeon. I have been his patient for 10 years. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Scott Westfall, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westfall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westfall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.