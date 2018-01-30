Overview of Dr. Scott Wheeler, MD

Dr. Scott Wheeler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Wheeler works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.