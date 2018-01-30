Dr. Scott Wheeler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Wheeler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Wheeler, MD
Dr. Scott Wheeler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.
Dr. Wheeler works at
Dr. Wheeler's Office Locations
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When I ended up in the ER, and it was determined I would need surgery, Dr. Wheeler explained why, and what the process would be. When the outcome was not as successful as originally planned, Dr. Wheeler implemented a plan that would ensure a more successful outcome in the near future. When the next surgery was performed, everything was successful and I feel better than I have in a very long time.
About Dr. Scott Wheeler, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1144264680
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheeler accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wheeler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheeler works at
Dr. Wheeler has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wheeler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.
