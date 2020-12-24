Dr. Scott Wilhoite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilhoite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Wilhoite, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Wilhoite, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They completed their fellowship with East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
Dr. Wilhoite works at
Locations
Knoxville Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates LLC1311 Dowell Springs Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 588-5121
Gastrointestinal Associates801 N Weisgarber Rd Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 588-5121
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very satisfied with my visit .Clean space and friendly staff .Dr Wilhoite is very warm , welcoming and very knowledgeable .He knows exactly what he is doing and is very transparent about the diagnosis .
About Dr. Scott Wilhoite, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilhoite has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilhoite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilhoite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wilhoite has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilhoite on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilhoite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilhoite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilhoite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilhoite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.