Overview

Dr. Scott Wilhoite, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They completed their fellowship with East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine



Dr. Wilhoite works at Gastrointestinal Associates in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.