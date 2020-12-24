See All Gastroenterologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Scott Wilhoite, MD

Gastroenterology
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Scott Wilhoite, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They completed their fellowship with East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine

Dr. Wilhoite works at Gastrointestinal Associates in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Knoxville Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates LLC
    (865) 588-5121
    Gastrointestinal Associates
    Gastrointestinal Associates
801 N Weisgarber Rd Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37909
(865) 588-5121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Memorial Hospital
  • Parkwest Medical Center
  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Abdominal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal

Abdominal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Constipation
Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Indigestion
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Nausea
Vomiting Disorders
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Hiatal Hernia
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenitis
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Liver Function Test
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Crohn's Disease
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Ulcer
Gastric Ulcer
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Manometry
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 24, 2020
    Very satisfied with my visit .Clean space and friendly staff .Dr Wilhoite is very warm , welcoming and very knowledgeable .He knows exactly what he is doing and is very transparent about the diagnosis .
    Mame — Dec 24, 2020
    About Dr. Scott Wilhoite, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366422164
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Wilhoite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilhoite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilhoite has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilhoite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilhoite works at Gastrointestinal Associates in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Wilhoite’s profile.

    Dr. Wilhoite has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilhoite on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilhoite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilhoite.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilhoite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilhoite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

