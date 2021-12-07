See All Urologists in Saint Clair Shores, MI
Dr. Scott Wilkinson, DO

Urology
3.7 (19)
Map Pin Small Saint Clair Shores, MI
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Wilkinson, DO

Dr. Scott Wilkinson, DO is an Urology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They completed their residency with St John Health System

Dr. Wilkinson works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Macomb, MI and Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wilkinson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.
    20952 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 771-4820
  2. 2
    Michigan Institute of Urology PC
    19991 Hall Rd Ste 201, Macomb, MI 48044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 228-0150
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Tri County Urologists
    13251 E 10 Mile Rd Ste 200, Warren, MI 48089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 758-0123
  4. 4
    Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.
    20960 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 771-4820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
  • Mclaren Macomb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Scrotal Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 07, 2021
    I've seen Dr. Wilkinson for a prostate exam and biopsy. He is excellent at his profession. He was recommended by two different people from two completely different areas. One of the those is familiar with many doctors in, and out, of Michigan. He is very knowledgeable and he kept his promise that the biopsy would not be painful. It didn't hurt at all. I consider him not only a great doctor., but a great guy also. Highly recommend him.
    Danny D — Dec 07, 2021
    About Dr. Scott Wilkinson, DO

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1184812992
    Education & Certifications

    • St John Health System
    • Urological Surgery
