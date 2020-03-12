See All Radiation Oncologists in Norfolk, VA
Dr. Scott Williams, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.3 (3)
Map Pin Small Norfolk, VA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Williams, MD

Dr. Scott Williams, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Williams works at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Suffolk, VA and Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
    600 Gresham Dr, Norfolk, VA 23507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 668-2075
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sentara Obici Hospital
    2800 Godwin Blvd, Suffolk, VA 23434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 934-4482
  3. 3
    Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
    1060 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 395-8610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

Treatment frequency



Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 12, 2020
    Dr Williams Actually listens and takes his time! By far, my favorite Dr. EVER!!!
    Leslie Asfari — Mar 12, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Scott Williams, MD
    About Dr. Scott Williams, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295704716
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
