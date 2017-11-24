Overview of Dr. Scott Wilson, MD

Dr. Scott Wilson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at El Rio Hhs in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.