Overview of Dr. Scott Wisotsky, MD

Dr. Scott Wisotsky, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Wisotsky works at Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida OAWF in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.