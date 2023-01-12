Dr. Scott Witherspoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witherspoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Witherspoon, MD
Dr. Scott Witherspoon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.
Dr. Witherspoon's Office Locations
Taylor Winslow Syrquin & Kozielec P.A.3414 Oak Grove Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 521-1153
- 2 400 W Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 320, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 869-1242
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Scott Witherspoon is very nice, respectful, intelligent and understanding. He listens to his patients, explains procedures and makes you comfortable. Great bedside manner, and best Retinologist in my books. The eye injection was flawless and painless. I recommend him anytime to anyone needing eye surgery. I thank you very much for your patience, and restoring my sight. He is just a trustworthy, very nice Dr and genuinely loves what he does. Appointment wait times are minimal which is refreshing. God bless you and your practice. You truly care about your patients. I am genuinely impressed and I highly recommend him.
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witherspoon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witherspoon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witherspoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witherspoon has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witherspoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Witherspoon speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Witherspoon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witherspoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witherspoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witherspoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.