Dr. Scott Wodicka, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Wodicka, MD
Dr. Scott Wodicka, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Wodicka's Office Locations
South Shore University Hospital301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 647-3800
- 2 250 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 390-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience from the initial visit to post surgery. Dr. Wodicka took great care to explain the procedure and exactly what to expect in recovery. He did robotic triple hernia repair. Amazing. Very small incisions and only some mild discomfort during recovery. No pain to speak of. I wholeheartedly would recommend Dr. Wodicka.
About Dr. Scott Wodicka, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1871539205
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wodicka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wodicka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wodicka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wodicka has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wodicka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wodicka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wodicka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wodicka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wodicka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.